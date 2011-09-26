MANCHESTER, England, Sept 26 Television has too
much power over English soccer, Manchester United manager Alex
Ferguson said on Monday.
In a television interview with BBC North West Tonight,
Ferguson said rights holders rather than clubs were in control
of the fixtures list.
"When you shake hands with the devil you have to pay the
price," he said. "Television is God at the moment. It's king.
"It shows itself quite clearly because when you see the
fixture lists come out now, they can pick and choose whenever
they want the top teams on television.
"You get some ridiculous situations when you're playing on
Wednesday night in Europe and then at lunchtime the following
Saturday. You ask any manager if they would pick that themselves
and there'd be no chance."
Asked if television had too much power, he replied: "Oh,
absolutely, yes."
English champions United regularly have their games shown on
television and last season received 60.4 million pounds ($93.9
million)in Premier League broadcast revenue -- the most of any
of the top-flight clubs according to figures released by the
league.
Ferguson, however, said that it was not enough in view of
the fact the league had sold the product to 200 countries.
"When you think of that, I don't think we (clubs) get enough
money," he said.
Top flight clubs broke away from Football League to create
the Premier League in 1992 in order to attract greater revenue
from television.
($1 = 0.643 British Pounds)
