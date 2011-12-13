LONDON Dec 13 Manchester United
midfielder Darren Fletcher is taking an extended break from
football due to health problems, the Premier League champions
said on Tuesday.
Fletcher, also captain of the Scottish national team, has
missed a number of matches this year due to what was believed to
be a viral illness but United said his absence was actually down
to a chronic bowel condition.
"Over the past year he has had several absence periods which
we have attributed to a viral illness in order to respect his
right to medical confidentiality. Darren has, in fact, been
suffering from ulcerative colitis (a chronic inflammatory bowel
condition) for some time preceding this," said a statement on
the club's official website (www.manutd.com).
United said Fletcher had managed to keep his symptoms under
control for long periods but that this had proved more difficult
recently.
"He has therefore accepted medical advice to take an
extended break from the demands of training and playing in order
to afford the best chance possible of achieving full remission
once again," the club added.
Fletcher, 27, has been at Manchester United his whole
career, developing into one of the club's most combative and
disciplined central midfielders.
His absence will be a further blow for United manager Alex
Ferguson who is currently without injured midfielders Anderson
and Tom Cleverley, strikers Javier Hernandez and Michael Owen,
and Brazilian defenders Rafael and Fabio da Silva.
Captain and central defender Nemanja Vidic has been ruled
out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.
"We are going to miss two big players in Fletcher and Vidic,
I hope they both come back fitter and stronger than ever,"
United defender Rio Ferdinand said on Twitter.
It was not clear how long Fletcher's break from the game is
likely to last.
United are two points behind Manchester City at the top of
the Premier League and have qualified for the Europa League
after failing to reach the Champions League knockout stages.
(Reporting By Drazen Jorgic, editing by Ed Osmond)