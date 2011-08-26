MANCHESTER Aug 26 Midfielder Darren Fletcher will return to Manchester United's squad for Sunday's Premier League meeting with Arsenal, manager Alex Ferguson said on Friday.

The Scottish international has been suffering from virus which limited him to just two appearances between March and May last season and has so far kept him out of United's side this term.

After two reserve appearances, however, he is available to face Arsenal.

"Darren Fletcher played a game last night which is great news. I think the boy is back now," Ferguson told a news conference.

"He had a terrible time but he is now looking terrific. He will be in the squad for Sunday."

Ferguson also confirmed that Rio Ferdinand and Antonio Valencia were back in training but Nemanja Vidic would be absent for "another month". (Editing by Justin Palmer)