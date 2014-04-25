MANCHESTER, England, April 25 Ryan Giggs thanked sacked Manchester United manager David Moyes on Friday for giving him his first role in coaching and said he was proud to take charge of the club for the last four games of the season.

"I would like to just say how proud I am to be managing for the remaining four games the club I have supported all my life," he told his first news conference since being appointed interim manager on Tuesday.

"It's a proud moment for me and one I'll enjoy...I've enjoyed the week. I'm proud more than anything. It's probably the proudest moment of my career," added the 40-year-old veteran who has won everything with the club.

The most decorated British footballer in history, with a record 962 United appearances in a 23-year playing career, said he wanted to put a smile back on the faces of fans for the remainder of the campaign.

United are seventh in the Premier League and out of contention for next season's Champions League places after a depressing 10 months under Moyes, who was appointed last July to replace the retiring Alex Ferguson.

Speaking in the same room that Ferguson used to brief the media, Giggs said the players were looking sharp and training had gone well ahead of the match against Norwich City at Old Trafford on Saturday.

"It's going to be my philosophy, Manchester United's philosophy because I have been here for all my career," said the Welshman of his approach.

"I want the players to play with passion, speed, tempo, be brave, imagination. All the things I expect of a Manchester United player. Work hard but most of all enjoy it. As a player, if I know I am enjoying the game I can express myself a lot more. That's what I will be doing with the team tomorrow." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)