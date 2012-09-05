LONDON, Sept 5 Chile Under-23 striker Angelo
Henriquez has completed his move to Manchester United, the
Premier League club said on their website on Wednesday.
Henriquez, 18, has joined from Universidad de Chile for an
undisclosed fee. British media said the player underwent a
medical and was granted a work permit last month.
"Angelo has made a tremendous impact on the game in his
short career so far," United manager Alex Ferguson told
manutd.com.
"His pace is a great asset and he reads the game really well
for someone of such a young age.
"We have a proud record of developing young talent, and
Angelo fits the profile of a United player - skilful, attacking
and someone who plays the game with real flair."
He also told Inside United magazine: "We scouted him when he
was 14 years old and just monitored him. When he turned 18, we
knew we could take him; it's the first time we can sign them in
this country, at 18."
Henriquez said: "Manchester United is a great team and has a
great manager. To be able to be part of that is a huge honour,
and I can't wait to get started."
(Writing by Stephen Wood, editing by Ed Osmond)