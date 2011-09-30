* Rooney and Hernandez fit
MANCHESTER, England, Sept 30 Manchester United
need to be less "cavalier" in their approach, manager Alex
Ferguson said on the eve of Saturday's Premier League game
against Norwich City where the potent strikeforce of Wayne
Rooney and Javier Hernandez could return.
The pair missed Tuesday's 3-3 home draw with Basel in the
Champions League as Rooney was recovering from a hamstring
problem and Hernandez from a dead leg but attacking matters were
not Ferguson's chief concern on Friday.
"We're too cavalier at the moment," the manager told a news
conference on Friday. "We have to balance both things and that's
why it's called a team."
Unbeaten United have scored 22 goals in six league games so
far and are top of the table on goal difference from neighbours
Manchester City.
The Premier League champions scored two quickfire goals
against Basel on Tuesday and appeared to be cruising to victory
but a shaky defence cost them as they found themselves 3-2 down
before Ashley Young's last-gasp goal rescued a draw.
"People say our performance was careless and we
under-estimated our opponents and maybe there's an element of
truth in that," Ferguson said.
"I certainly wasn't happy, even in the first half I could
sense we were too relaxed and could have lost three goals in the
first half.
"We could have scored goals as well but were too cavalier.
We're attacking in the way we're playing at the moment and
people can enjoy it but we have to do better defensively."
He was encouraged by the fact that his team always look like
creating and scoring, which will be helped by the return of
Hernandez and Rooney, who has already scored nine league goals
this season and is back from injury sooner than expected.
"Wayne and Javier Hernandez will be fit for tomorrow. They
trained yesterday very well and I was pleased with that," said
Ferguson, who had originally said Rooney could face a few weeks
out when he was injured before last week's game at Stoke City.
"(Defender) Jonny Evans also comes back, hopefully that will
help us in the defensive part as we're certainly changing the
back four at the moment."
Ferguson was full of admiration for Saturday's visitors
Norwich, who were promoted at the end of last season and sit
ninth in the 20-team table.
"Norwich have made a terrific start. You look at Norwich and
see full houses every week. There's something happening down
there, a vibrancy about the place," Ferguson said.
"They're playing with a great sense of purpose and you can
see progress every week."
