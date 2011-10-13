LONDON Oct 13 Mexico striker Javier Hernandez
has signed a new five-year contract with Manchester United,
according to his agent.
The 23-year-old, nicknamed "Chicharito", made a big impact
with United in his first season, scoring 20 goals from 45
appearances in all competitions after arriving in July 2010 from
his hometown club Chivas de Guadalajara.
His agent Eduardo Hernandez told ESPN Deportes: "We have
renegotiated Javier's contract and he is now committed for five
years with Manchester United.
"The initial contract was good for Manchester and for Javier
because it enabled them both to see if they could fit together
and if he could achieve what was expected of him.
"Both sides have met their expectations and United were
happy to reward Javier after his very good performances last
season.
"I will not talk about numbers, but it is a five-year
contract. It is a fixed salary with incentives based on the
team's success in each of the different tournaments.
"Javier was not badly paid with his initial contract, but it
was his first contract and, with respect, not comparable with
the likes of Wayne Rooney and Nani. But today, I can say that
the contract has just been signed and everyone is satisfied."
Hernandez becomes the 13th member of the United first team
squad to sign a new deal in the last year.
His excellent form pushed Dimitar Berbatov out of a regular
starting place and the Bulgarian striker's future at Old
Trafford is still to be decided.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by John O'Brien)