By Sonia Oxley
| LIVERPOOL, England
LIVERPOOL, England Oct 15 Manchester United
shared the points and the taunts with bitter rivals Liverpool as
Javier Hernandez's late header cancelled out Steven Gerrard's
opener in a 1-1 draw on Saturday that put the brakes on the
Premier League champions' title defence.
Liverpool captain Gerrard marked his first start for seven
months with a 68th-minute free kick that broke the deadlock in a
game where the action on the pitch had until then failed to
match the passion in the stands.
The goal prompted United to bring on all the firepower they
had left on the bench, two of whom combined for the 81st-minute
equaliser as Hernandez nodded in from a Nani corner to ensure a
lively finale at a high tempo that was not there before.
"I don't think they really threatened until they scored the
goal, but when they scored the game opened up," United manager
Alex Ferguson -- whose team is unbeaten in 11 games this season
and have 20 points from eight league matches -- told Sky Sports.
The excitement until Gerrard's goal had been off the pitch,
where a plane trailing a banner reading "Bonjour 19X" flew over
Anfield before kickoff as United fans revelled in last year's
19th English league title, which broke Liverpool's record.
The homemade posters and noisy chants were along the same
lines, but the Liverpool faithful returned with jibes of their
own, including flags depicting five European cups reading
"That's what we call history" in a dig at their 5-3 advantage.
Ferguson billed contests between United and Liverpool as the
"game of the season" in the build-up, but he can not have been
talking about the quality of play that was on show in the first
hour at Anfield.
Counterpart Kenny Dalglish's assessment of "sterile" was
closer to the mark. Both sides had opted for a lone striker,
making for an overcrowded midfield that choked any chance of a
fluid game.
Liverpool had the better chances in the opening period, with
Luis Suarez -- architect of the 3-1 victory in this fixture last
season -- twice finding a way through only to be let down by his
final touch.
United, whose title defence started at blistering pace with
goals galore, have stalled of late, and here barely tested Pepe
Reina in the opening hour as Park Ji-sung and Phil Jones went
wide with half chances.
The game came to life when United centre back Rio Ferdinand
tripped Charlie Adam just outside the area, and Gerrard, who has
been out since March with a groin injury that needed surgery,
stepped forward to take the kick.
His right-footed strike whizzed through the United wall
between Danny Welbeck and Ryan Giggs and low into the net to
trigger wild celebrations in the Kop and a double substitution
for United with the arrival of Nani and Wayne Rooney.
A few minutes later Hernandez came on for Jones, who had
been playing in an unfamiliar midfield role that made him look
every bit the out-of-position defender he was, and the Mexican
goal poacher pulled one of his specials out of the bag.
Nani's corner was flicked on by Welbeck and Hernandez
arrived to head in his third league goal of the season.
"His goal scoring is unbelievable, that boy, he's just got
that scoring touch," said Ferguson, who perhaps had in mind
United's demanding games this week when he left key players on
the bench. On Tuesday they visit Otelul Galati in the Champions
League needing a win to kickstart their campaign after two
draws, and next Sunday they host English title rivals Manchester
City.
Ferguson's side had to hang on for the point as Liverpool
pressed for a late winner, with Dirk Kuyt's low shot well saved
by De Gea and substitute Jordan Henderson forcing a good stop in
the dying moments and heading over the bar in stoppage time.
"We could have had (all three points)," Dalglish told a news
conference after the game, which marked the first anniversary of
the takeover by Fenway Sports Group that has led to an
improvement in the club's fortunes.
"It is a real indication when you get in the dressing room
afterwards and they are disappointed that they have drawn 1-1
with Manchester United -- that says how far they've come."
