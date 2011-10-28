MANCHESTER, England Oct 28 Manchester United winger Ashley Young has picked up a toe injury before the champions' trip to Everton for Saturday's Premier League, manager Alex Ferguson said on Friday.

United, who were stunned 6-1 by leaders Manchester City last weekend for their first defeat of the season and their first at Old Trafford for 18 months, go to Goodison Park looking to put that behind them, although they did return to winning form with an expected and straight-forward 3-0 win at League Two (fourth division) Aldershot in the League Cup on Wednesday.

"Ashley Young has got a toe injury. It's nothing serious ... hopefully we have a strong enough squad for tomorrow," Ferguson told reporters at his regular pre-match briefing.

"It has been a tough week for everyone, it was a bad result, we have to get over that," Ferguson said of the City defeat.

United striker Wayne Rooney faces his former club and the one he supported as a youngster and Ferguson was expecting him to get his usual reception from the home crowd.

"Every time he makes a challenge he's going to be booed," he said.

Second-placed United, who have 20 points from nine games, trail City by five points and are one point ahead of third-placed Chelsea and fourth-placed Newcastle United who both have 19.

"It's never is an easy game at Everton," Ferguson added.

Everton were 3-1 down in this fixture last term going into injury time but scored twice to draw 3-3 and have not lost at home to United for the last three seasons.

(Editing by; To query or comment on this story email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)