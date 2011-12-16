By Sonia Oxley
| MANCHESTER, England
MANCHESTER, England Dec 16 There will be
no panic buying in the January transfer window despite serious
injuries to key players, Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson
said on Friday.
The champions will be without captain Nemanja Vidic for the
rest of the season because of a knee injury while striker Javier
Hernandez, Anderson and Tom Cleverly are also sidelined.
Midfielder Darren Fletcher's indefinite absence because of
illness will also stretch Ferguson's squad thin as they compete
at the top of the table with Manchester City but the Scot is
unlikely to rush to the post-Christmas sales.
"Not necessarily. I don't know why people keep going on
about that," Ferguson told reporters when asked if he would be
spending in January.
"We've always viewed it as unless a player we've always been
interested in appears -- which there is no sign of at the moment
-- it's not always suitable to us.
"Darren is a great loss of course, being such a great
professional, and it's not easy to replace that."
He added that he could not put a timescale on the absence of
Fletcher who has a chronic bowel condition but whose illness had
initially been described by the club as a virus before the
player decided to put the record straight.
"We were talking about a virus, that was down to protecting
Darren, but it got to the position ... where there was more
delving into why we kept talking about a virus and I think
Darren was a bit uncomfortable about it so he decided to make it
public," Ferguson explained.
On a day when United learned they would be facing fellow
former European champions Ajax Amsterdam in a tough tie in the
second tier Europa League, there were some positives.
Ferguson said striker Dimitar Berbatov had recovered from a
foot injury and should be fit for Sunday's trip to Queens Park
Rangers in the Premier League, while defender Rafael was back in
training.
If they win at Loftus Road, they would go top of the table
at least for a few hours as leaders Manchester City host Arsenal
later in the day. United have 36 points from 15 games, two fewer
than their city rivals and five more than third-placed Chelsea
and fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.
