By Sonia Oxley
| MANCHESTER, England
United faced more injury woes on Friday with manager Alex
Ferguson saying defenders Chris Smalling and Phil Jones would
undergo late fitness tests before the weekend's Premier League
match at home to Bolton Wanderers.
The champions' season has been disrupted by a steady stream
of injuries, with centre back Nemanja Vidic out for the season
and midfielder Darren Fletcher taking an extended break from the
game with a bowel condition.
Others sidelined include midfielder Tom Cleverley, winger
Ashley Young and striker Michael Owen.
United will be seeking to close the gap on leaders
Manchester City, who are three points clear at the top and do
not play until Monday, when they host third-from-bottom Bolton
on Saturday.
"We've one or two doubts for tomorrow -- Smalling, Jones ...
we'll see what they're like tomorrow," Ferguson told a news
conference.
"Anderson got a knock in training but hopefully he'll be OK
... I think we've got a reasonable squad for tomorrow."
Ferguson's side have slumped to back-to-back league defeats,
a 3-0 thumping at Newcastle United and a 3-2 loss at home to
bottom club Blackburn Rovers.
They got back to winning ways last weekend with a 3-2
victory over neighbours Manchester City as they sent the holders
out of the FA Cup in the third round but despite victory,
Ferguson was critical of his side's carelessness.
LOCAL DERBY
He was also determined not to be bitten for a second time by
a relegation-threatened side, warning his players not to make
the same mistakes against Bolton they had against Blackburn.
"Any team that's down at the bottom of the league as we
experienced against Blackburn we've got to address it properly,"
the Scot said.
"I know we went into the Blackburn game with respect for
them but it wasn't a great performance. We need a good
performance against a team that's going to be battling for
everything.
"That's the thing you can guarantee from these clubs -- they
will fight for their existence, that's what we expect from
Bolton, plus the fact it's a local derby game so that adds
something to it."
Second-placed United, who hammered Bolton 5-0 at the Reebok
earlier this season, have found themselves caught up by
Tottenham Hotspur, who pulled level on 45 points with a 2-0 win
over Everton on Wednesday.
With three teams so close together at the top and having
such big points totals for this stage of the season, Ferguson
reckoned it would take more than the 80 points his side notched
last term to win this year's title.
"At the rate it's going it could be in the high 80s ...
which is surprising," he said.
But he added that it was highly unlikely the top teams would
go on collecting points at the same rate.
"It's a hard task to maintain ... that kind of consistency,"
he said. "Points will be dropped ... it's just the nature of the
league."
