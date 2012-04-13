April 13 Paul Scholes will start for Manchester
United at home to Aston Villa on Sunday as Alex Ferguson looks
for the midfielder's experience to help settle the Premier
League leaders after a shock midweek loss at lowly Wigan
Athletic.
The 1-0 defeat, where 37-year-old Scholes was rested,
allowed second-placed Manchester City to cut the gap to five
points with five games left.
"We did the right thing resting Paul Scholes - he'll play
on Sunday. He's shown his influence since he came back,"
Ferguson told a news conference on Friday.
Scholes retired at the end of last season but was tempted
back by Ferguson in January because of a lack of fit players in
midfield, although the former England man has continued to be a
first choice even with the injury list easing.
His precision passing and occasional eye for goal led
Ferguson to label Scholes as one of the best midfielders in the
last 20 years, which goes some way to explaining why United
struggled to replace him in the close season.
Bids for Inter Milan's Dutch playmaker Wesley Sneijder were
denied by United but their recall of Scholes and general lack of
flair has prompted pundits to say this could be one of the worst
United sides to win the Premier League title.
They are not quite there yet after Wednesday's wobble but
Ferguson believes the championship experience of Scholes and Co
means an immediate recovery is likely at Old Trafford on Sunday
(1500 GMT).
"We were disappointed to lose but we have to put it into
perspective. In the treble year (1999) we went through the whole
season from December without losing. A couple of years back we
lost 4-1 at home to Liverpool and won the league by nine
points," he said.
MIND GAMES
"From the position of a few months ago to where we are
today, we have to be delighted. Sunday is very important and we
must get back on track. A great thing about our club is we do
recover and we have to do that again."
Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini said on Wednesday the
title race was over despite his side's 4-0 win over West
Bromwich Albion but most commentators think he was playing mind
games to try to destabilise United.
Ferguson said: "I think he has maybe picked the wrong time
to say it - there are still five games to go. The Premier League
is fascinating. Our experience will help us and Sunday's game is
the one to focus on."
Villa are not totally safe from relegation and manager Alex
McLeish, who played for Ferguson at Aberdeen, is under pressure
from fans after struggling to mould a youthful winning side
since his shock move from bitter city rivals Birmingham City.
"They are probably safe but you never know, McLeish is a
very capable manager. He's had some criticism from fans but has
handled it very well," Ferguson said.
"I've known him since he was a little kid. He was always a
very receptive and intelligent young man. He was a great player
and had a good career. He did a great job for Scotland and at
Birmingham, and will do a good job at Villa given time."
(Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Alison Wildey)