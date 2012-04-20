LONDON, April 20 Ashley Young's theatrical
antics on the pitch have earned him comparisons with British
Olympic diver Tom Daley, but they may be at an end after
Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson said on Friday he had
"had a word" with the player.
Young has been accused of diving during United's recent
matches against Queens Park Rangers and his former club Aston
Villa with critics rounding on him for going down too easily to
earn his side penalties.
Ferguson, speaking to reporters at United's Carrington
training ground before Sunday's match against Everton at Old
Trafford, said he had spoken to the 26-year-old England winger
about his actions.
"I have had a word with Ashley," said Ferguson.
"He understands where we are coming from. Hopefully it
makes a difference."
Ferguson added: "Last week (against Villa), if the player
doesn't bring Ashley down he is going to score. It was a clear
goalscoring opportunity.
"He caught him and he did overdo the attempt to get a
penalty. I am not sure he tried to get the penalty but he
certainly went down quickly.
"But people have reacted because it is Manchester United."
However, Ferguson said he thought diving was again becoming
prevalent in the game.
"I watched Real Madrid and Bayern Munich the other night and
it was absolutely ridiculous, players were diving and rolling
about, nothing like what Young has been accused of," he said.
"Then you see the other night in the Chelsea game, we are in
an age where you expect it now."
In that match, Chelsea's Didier Drogba, who scored the only
goal in his side's 1-0 win over Barcelona, was widely criticised
in the media for going down far too easily throughout game.
Ferguson added: "You get bad decisions and good ones.
Believe me, it does even itself out."
