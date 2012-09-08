LONDON, Sept 8 Manchester United defender Phil
Jones could be out for up to two months after having a knee
operation, the club has said.
Jones, 20, has yet to play this season after hurting his
back in pre-season and suffered this latest injury in training
this week.
A club spokesperson told The club's website
(www.manutd.com): "Phil Jones has had surgery on a knee meniscus
tear sustained in training that will require six to eight weeks
of rehabilitation."
He is one of a number of sidelined United players including
Wayne Rooney (gashed leg); Ashley Young (knee); Chris Smalling
(foot)and Darren Fletcher who has a bowel illness.
Jones, whose last competitive appearance for United was on
the last day of last season, went for a scan on his right knee
which has confirmed he needs rest and rehabilitation through to
early November at least.
