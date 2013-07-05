MANCHESTER, England, July 5 England striker Wayne Rooney is not for sale and will not be leaving Manchester United, new manager David Moyes told a news conference on Friday.

Moyes said Rooney had been outstanding in training this week and looked forward to working with the player this coming season.

Alex Ferguson, Moyes's predecessor, said in May that the United striker had asked for a move away from the Premier League champions.

Moyes managed Rooney at his former club Everton before the player joined United nine years ago as an 18-year-old.

