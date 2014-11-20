LONDON Nov 20 Manchester United midfielder Daley Blind could be sidelined for up to six months with a knee injury suffered on international duty with the Netherlands.

"Blind is not ready, he has a brace on his knee. He needs 10 days' rest. Then we'll have another scan and say more about his injury," manager Louis van Gaal was quoted as saying on the club website (www.manutd.com).

"It's not as bad as the doctors thought after the match but it shall be a long story, I believe, six months or something."

Blind limped off in the 6-0 win over Latvia in a Euro 2016 qualifier on Nov. 16.

United had doubts about 12 first-team players for this Saturday's Premier League match at Arsenal in the wake of the international break but Van Gaal was hopeful winger Angel Di Maria, keeper David De Gea, full back Luke Shaw and midfielder Michael Carrick would be fit.

"It's difficult to say if anyone is back because we have to wait for Friday's training session to decide if they're back," the manager said.

"Di Maria has trained today normally so I don't think that is a question mark but Shaw is. De Gea is good, no problem. I think I have to wait for the reactions tomorrow in training with Carrick but I also expect he's ready to play."

United are seventh in the table, one point and one place behind Arsenal after 11 games with both teams struggling to put together a consistent run of form. (Writing by Ken Ferris, editing by Tony Jimenez)