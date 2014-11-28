LONDON Nov 28 Manchester United left back Luke Shaw will miss a "few weeks" after suffering ankle ligament damage, but striker Radamel Falcao could be in line to return against Hull City on Saturday, manager Louis van Gaal said.

Shaw lasted only 16 minutes of last week's 2-1 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium and is set for his second spell on the sidelines after joining from Southampton for 30 million pounds ($47 million) in the close season.

"Luke sustained an ankle ligament injury but there are no serious complications," Van Gaal told a news conference on Friday, carefully pronouncing his words after an injury to midfielder Daley Blind was misreported by the club's own Twitter account last week.

"He will be out for the next few weeks because of this."

There was better some news on the injury front from Van Gaal, whose depleted backline could be bolstered by the return of Marcos Rojo who has started training again after recovering from a dislocated shoulder.

On-loan striker Falcao, who has not featured since United drew 2-2 at West Bromwich Albion on Oct. 20, could also make the squad after recovering from a recurrence of a calf injury.

After a mixed start to the campaign, United sit fourth in the table, ahead of the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, who were tipped as rivals for Champions League qualification at the start of the campaign.

With an early season injury crisis starting to abate and the January transfer window approaching when reinforcements could be added to United's callow backline, things are looking up at Old Trafford.

Van Gaal, however, says a top-four finish is the bare minimum he expects, with improved performances also topping his wish-list heading into the busy Christmas period.

"I'm happy but we have to be at least fourth at the end of the league," he said. "Now is not so important. We have to improve our playing style and we have to beat more easily our opponents." ($1 = 0.6371 British Pounds) (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)