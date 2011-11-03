By Sonia Oxley
| MANCHESTER, England
MANCHESTER, England Nov 3 Alex Ferguson is not
about to make a habit of playing Wayne Rooney in central
midfield even if the Manchester United striker excelled in the
unfamiliar role this week, the manager said on Thursday.
Rooney pulled the strings in a disciplined performance in
Wednesday's 2-0 Champions League win over Otelul Galati but if
he is picked for Saturday's home Premier League match against
Sunderland, he can expect to resume his normal duties.
"When you've got a player who I think has scored 10 goals so
far, you want him to be in positions where he will get even more
goals and I think that position is in his normal place,"
Ferguson told a news conference.
The England striker was playing out of position because of
injuries to Tom Cleverley, Michael Carrick and Darren Fletcher
and could well be called upon if they are ever short again.
"It's conditional in the sense of what midfield players I
have available," Ferguson added. "We decided why not play Wayne
there because he's got the appetite for it, he's got the energy
levels for it.
"Last night his awareness of people around him was really
really good. His first touch of the ball was excellent. I'm not
putting any marker down for that position really because it
depends what is available elsewhere."
Cleverley has been ruled out of Saturday's match against the
14th-placed visitors but Carrick is back in training and
Fletcher is fit, meaning Rooney might have to return to being a
striker despite his belief he can play anywhere on the pitch.
"He says his best position is centre-half but I'm not about
to try that," Ferguson laughed.
FERGUSON'S FAIRYTALE
Captain Nemanja Vidic should return for second-placed
United, who trail leaders Manchester City by five points, after
sitting out the Galati game due to suspension.
Midfielder Anderson is doubtful after picking up a knock
against the Romanians, while winger Ashley Young and defender
Chris Smalling remain sidelined with foot injuries.
Striker Michael Owen, who limped off with a thigh injury
after just 11 minutes on Wednesday, was having a scan and
Ferguson did not know how long he would be out for.
The United boss will come up against familiar faces against
Sunderland, with manager Steve Bruce, defender Wes Brown and
midfielder Kieran Richardson having served him during the 25
years he is marking at the club this weekend. Sunderland's
former United defender John O'Shea, however, will miss the match
through injury.
Ferguson has kept talk of his Old Trafford quarter of a
century low-key, putting the "fairytale" down to the quality of
the players he has been lucky enough to be in charge of.
"It's been a really fantastic spell for me and something you
don't think is going to happen," he said. "It's been a bit of a
fairytale to last so long and I appreciate that.
"I'll continue as long as I feel healthy enough to do it,"
the 69-year-old added. "In management, things change as the
years go on. It's different now even to seven or eight years
ago. A lot of things have changed."
