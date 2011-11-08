Nov 8 Goalkeeper Tomasz Kuszczak claims he is
being treated like a "slave" by Manchester United and fears that
his chances of playing for Poland in next year's Euro 2012
championship in his home country have been damaged by his boss
Alex Ferguson.
Kuszczak has not even been on the bench for any United match
this season and says that a proposed loan move to Leeds United
until January was blocked by Ferguson.
The Poland international, 29, wanted to move to Championship
(second division) Leeds to keep himself in the thoughts of
Poland coach Franciszek Smuda before the tournament which Poland
are co-hosting with Ukraine next summer.
His comments, reported throughout the British media on
Tuesday, pulled no punches as he said: "I've become a slave to
Manchester. I'm frustrated but I don't want to slander or
criticise Mr Ferguson. It's not my style.
"I've talked to Ferguson recently. I asked him to let me
leave the club now, before the January transfer window.
"I told him I want to play and get back into the national
team, because Euro 2012 is just around the corner -- but it
seems he doesn't care.
"The possibility of a two-month loan to Leeds United came up
two weeks later. The club blocked it.
"It was a glimmer of hope for me. It would have reminded the
Poland manager about me -- but I didn't get the club's approval.
I have respect for Ferguson because, for me, he's a great
manager but I hope he will let me go in January.
Spain's David De Gea has taken over as United's first choice
keeper since Edwin van der Sar retired at the end of last season
with Anders Lindegaard the second choice.
Youngster Ben Amos has appeared in the two Carling Cup
matches United have played this season with the Pole totally
uninvolved on any match day.
He has been at United since joining from West Bromwich
Albion in August 2006, but in just over five years has started
only 56 times for the club.
(Reporting by Mike Collett)