Nov 8 Goalkeeper Tomasz Kuszczak claims he is being treated like a "slave" by Manchester United and fears that his chances of playing for Poland in next year's Euro 2012 championship in his home country have been damaged by his boss Alex Ferguson.

Kuszczak has not even been on the bench for any United match this season and says that a proposed loan move to Leeds United until January was blocked by Ferguson.

The Poland international, 29, wanted to move to Championship (second division) Leeds to keep himself in the thoughts of Poland coach Franciszek Smuda before the tournament which Poland are co-hosting with Ukraine next summer.

His comments, reported throughout the British media on Tuesday, pulled no punches as he said: "I've become a slave to Manchester. I'm frustrated but I don't want to slander or criticise Mr Ferguson. It's not my style.

"I've talked to Ferguson recently. I asked him to let me leave the club now, before the January transfer window.

"I told him I want to play and get back into the national team, because Euro 2012 is just around the corner -- but it seems he doesn't care.

"The possibility of a two-month loan to Leeds United came up two weeks later. The club blocked it.

"It was a glimmer of hope for me. It would have reminded the Poland manager about me -- but I didn't get the club's approval. I have respect for Ferguson because, for me, he's a great manager but I hope he will let me go in January.

Spain's David De Gea has taken over as United's first choice keeper since Edwin van der Sar retired at the end of last season with Anders Lindegaard the second choice.

Youngster Ben Amos has appeared in the two Carling Cup matches United have played this season with the Pole totally uninvolved on any match day.

He has been at United since joining from West Bromwich Albion in August 2006, but in just over five years has started only 56 times for the club. (Reporting by Mike Collett)