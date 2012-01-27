By Sonia Oxley
| MANCHESTER, England
MANCHESTER, England Jan 27 The calls for
calm towards frenzied fans before Manchester United travel to
Liverpool were at odds with manager Alex Ferguson's desire on
Friday to simply talk about "a game of football".
But even without the Luis Suarez-Patrice Evra racism row
hanging over Saturday's FA Cup fourth round meeting at Anfield
(1245 GMT), a match between English soccer's arch rivals is
never just a game.
Just ask the United fans sporting the "Liverpool 18
Manchester 19" T-shirts, referring to league titles won, or the
Liverpool supporters waving the "We're not racists, we only hate
mancs" banner.
While much of the rivalry is acerbic banter, hostility can
boil over and turn physical and the chants can become abusive.
Such is the intensity of a Liverpool-Manchester derby that
Ferguson wrote to his travelling fans this week urging them to
give "positive, witty and loud" support, respect stewards and
follow the ground regulations.
Forgetting the gloating over who has won more league titles
(United) and European Cups (Liverpool) and a rivalry between two
north west cities stretching back to the Industrial Revolution,
this weekend's meeting has a fresher fish to fry.
The cup match is the first meeting between the teams since
Liverpool striker Suarez was given an eight-match ban for
racially abusing United left back Evra in their Premier League
game at Anfield in October.
Ferguson steered clear of the issue on Friday with a terse
"I'm not getting involved in that, right" when asked whether his
French defender would be playing in the match, which comes as
Suarez is still serving his ban.
"At the end of the day we want to talk about a game of
football," Ferguson said.
"It's a big FA Cup tie -- there's no doubt about it.
'MASSIVE GAME'
"And both sets of fans need to make sure we're talking about
the game and nothing else. It can be that way because there are
plenty of good players on the pitch," he added.
"You just have to concentrate on the game. That's what you
have to do, just try and play your game. That helps. I think
both sets of players are aware of that. I'm confident there
won't be problems."
He backed Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard's call for both
clubs "to ensure that this game is remembered for the football",
saying he expected his players to behave properly.
Ferguson, whose team's season has been disrupted by
injuries, was expecting to get "two or three" players back to
training on Friday without saying who they might be.
Centre back Rio Ferdinand missed last weekend's win over
Arsenal with a back problem, while fellow defender Phil Jones
came off with an ankle injury and winger Nani hobbled off too.
Wayne Rooney, Michael Carrick and Evra also picked up knocks.
Saturday's match has another great rivalry at the heart of
it with Ferguson coming up against Kenny Dalglish, who was the
man to beat when Ferguson arrived at Old Trafford in 1986 and
Liverpool were enjoying successful times.
Last season he fulfilled his vow to "knock Liverpool off
their perch" by leading United to a record 19th league title and
Ferguson believes his feat of being in charge of the club for 25
years will never be repeated.
"I'm a phenomenon," he said in an interview with The New
York Times, adding he has "mellowed" in his handling of players
over the years.
He may have changed in some ways but one belief still holds
firm -- there is only one person in charge at the club.
"You have to remember that the most important person at
Manchester United is the manager," he said. "The minute a
footballer becomes more important than the manager, your club is
dead. The history of the club goes down the drain."
