LONDON, March 4 Alex Ferguson has enjoyed
plenty of eye-catching Manchester United performances during his
glorious reign at Old Trafford but the Scot knows better than
anybody the value of digging out victories when not firing on
all cylinders.
Sunday's 3-1 victory at Tottenham Hotspur in Ferguson's
986th league match in charge was one of those occasions.
It will not linger long in Ferguson's memory and apart from
Ashley Young's second goal contained precious little quality but
it could prove pivotal if United are to overhaul Manchester City
and retain their Premier League title.
The gap at the top was shaved to two points and United,
bidding for a 20th English crown, will enter the remaining 11
games of the season knowing they have been there and done it
many times before and confident of reeling in their local
rivals.
Ferguson, who has won 12 league titles in 25 years at Old
Trafford and has now edged ahead of Matt Busby in terms of
league matches in charge, stood getting wet in the technical
area for the entire first half at a dank White Hart Lane.
Apart from the odd show of annoyance as his side were pinned
back deep in their own half, however, his was a calm presence,
his body language that of a wily old master who knows the magic
recipe to win titles.
Once Wayne Rooney had scored with United's first chance
after 44 minutes, there was an inevitability about the outcome
despite a spluttering display similar to the one that earned a
last-gasp 2-1 win at Norwich City last week.
Young's two goals after the break, the first a neat finish
at the far post and the second an unstoppable swerving shot into
the top corner allowed Ferguson the luxury of watching the rest
of the game from his seat with the points safely in the bag.
United have negotiated a dangerous series of fixtures since
Christmas, winning at Arsenal and Tottenham, drawing 3-3 at
Chelsea having trailed 3-0, and beating Liverpool at home.
They can now look forward to home games against West
Bromwich Albion, Fulham, Queen's Park Rangers and Aston Villa
and less than daunting trips to relegation haunted Wigan
Athletic, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Blackburn Rovers before a
potential title decider at Manchester City on April 30.
HAPPY MAN
No wonder Ferguson looked a happy man.
"We had a bit of luck to score just before halftime with
probably out first effort at goal," Ferguson said of his side's
victory at Tottenham, a team United last tasted defeat against
in 2001.
"It was a nice finish by Wayne but that was a killer for
Spurs because they would have sat there and wondered how they
were losing 1-0 because they played very well.
"We have had all the big teams since January and a busy
spell but we've come through that and all credit to the players
because they have dug in and played well most of the games.
"Today was a bit disappointing but the one thing we did well
today was a determination to get the result, we dug in and
defended magnificently.
"The smoothness didn't come until we got the second goal and
we come away knowing we had some luck. They are a very good
side, this was only their second defeat at home since the start
of he season. It was a massive result and a massive performance
by our defenders."
Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp praised his third-placed
side, despite a second heavy defeat in eight days after last
week's 5-2 dismantling at Arsenal.
"To go 1-0 down was unbelievable," he said. "We dominated
them. Then at the start of the second half we switch off at a
throw and find ourselves 2-0 down and they had done nothing.
"I felt they were there to be beat today. I've not seen Alex
on his feet so much for years. You don't always get what you
deserve and we didn't get what we deserved today.
"United rode their luck. We gave them two gifts but our
keeper hasn't had a shot to save."
While Redknapp rued his side's luck, he will hope his side
can learn United's knack of grinding out wins in the run-in as
they chase Champions League qualification.
"We want third not fourth," said Redknapp, whose side are
four points above Arsenal. "We are still in pole position and I
fancy we can still go on a run."
