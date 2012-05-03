LONDON May 3 Manchester United will be without
striker Danny Welbeck for their penultimate Premier League game
at home to Swansea City on Sunday while defender Jonny Evans is
a major doubt for a game the faltering champions cannot afford
to lose.
England international Welbeck is sidelined after injuring
his ankle in Monday's 1-0 defeat at title rivals Manchester
City, manager Alex Ferguson told reporters on Thursday.
Ferguson also said Northern Ireland centre half Evans was
unlikely to be fit for Sunday's game after missing the
Manchester City match.
The two Manchester clubs are locked together on 83 points
with two matches remaining, with City top of the table on goal
difference and visiting fifth-placed Newcastle United on Sunday.
Ferguson said he liked the way slick-passing Swansea, who
are 12th in the 20-team league, had handled their first season
back in the top flight.
"The way Swansea have played this season has been
admirable," he explained. "The manager (Brendan Rodgers) has
stuck by his principles and they've had a fantastic season."
(Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Mark Meadows)