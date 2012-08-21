LONDON Aug 21 Uncapped Dutch defender Alexander Buttner completed his move from Vitesse Arnhem to Manchester United on Tuesday, signing a five-year contract with the Premier League club.

The 23-year-old left back becomes United's second recent Dutch acquistion following Robin van Persie's move from Arsenal last week.

Manager Alex Ferguson told the club's website (www.manutd.com): "Alexander is one of the best young left backs in Europe and we're delighted to sign him.

"He's someone we've been watching for a while now. He gives us some really exciting options in that position."

Buttner said: "Joining Manchester United is one of the best days of my life. It's a team I have admired for many years now and I can't wait to join my team mates and play my part in helping the club be successful."

The defender was a member of the preliminary Dutch squad for Euro 2012 but did not make the final cut. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Tony Jimenez)