Dec 28 Winger Ashley Young and striker Danny Welbeck could return for Premier League leaders Manchester United against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday (1500).

The duo missed Wednesday's 4-3 win over Newcastle United that allowed the Manchester club to open up an seven-point gap at the top of the table.

"We're hoping maybe Young will be ready and Welbeck should be ready. He was ill on Tuesday night but I think he should be okay," manager Alex Ferguson told a news conference on Friday.

"At least that's a couple of bodies back fresh for us. We'll just assess the rest in terms of tiredness."

Ferguson expected Wayne Rooney to be out for at least another two matches after the England striker injured his knee in training ahead of the Newcastle game.

"He was a bit better yesterday," Ferguson added.

Japan international Shinji Kagawa, who has been out since October with a knee injury, is a possible inclusion in the squad as a substitute.

"He is getting close," said Ferguson. "I'll see what he's like today and I could maybe put him on the bench tomorrow depending on who is available." (Writing By Alison Wildey; editing by Toby Davis)