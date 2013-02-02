UPDATE 2-Soccer-Bayern run riot again to crush dispirited Arsenal 10-2 on aggregate
* Arsenal exit at last 16 stage for seventh consecutive season (Adds quotes)
LONDON Feb 2 Manchester United stretched their lead at the top of the Premier League to 10 points as Wayne Rooney scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory at Fulham on Saturday.
United, hoping to exert even more pressure on second-placed Manchester City who host Liverpool on Sunday, laboured at times but Rooney's 79th-minute strike proved decisive.
Both sides struck the woodwork in the first half, Patrice Evra for United and Brian Ruiz for a lively Fulham side, and Rooney also thumped a shot against the post in the second half before capitalising on an error to make the breakthrough.
Philippe Senderos, whose misjudgement allowed Rooney to race on to a long ball and score, nearly equalised in stoppage time with a header that was cleared off the line by Robin van Persie.
United have 62 points from 25 games with champions City on 52, having played one game less. (Reporting by Martyn Herman)
* Arsenal exit at last 16 stage for seventh consecutive season (Adds quotes)
NAPLES, Italy, March 7 Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos performed another rescue act to wreck Napoli's brave comeback attempt and take the Champions League title-holders into the quarter-finals on Tuesday after they had taken a first-half battering.
LONDON, March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger blamed a "scandalous" refereeing decision for his team's 5-1 humiliation by Bayern Munich on Tuesday, which sent them out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage for the seventh season in a row.