Sept 27 Manchester United striker Robin van Persie has recovered from a groin strain and could feature in Saturday's Premier League match at home to West Bromwich Albion, manager David Moyes said.

The Dutchman missed last weekend's 4-1 defeat at Manchester City in the league and the midweek 1-0 victory over Liverpool in the League Cup with the problem.

"Robin will be back involved somewhere," the manager told a news conference on Friday. "Whether we use him, whether we don't, he's trained today, so he's match fit but we'll see exactly where he is."

Moyes could hold off giving Van Persie too much game time at the weekend with United facing a tricky trip to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Ed Osmond)