July 18 Louis van Gaal's pledge to assess all of Manchester United's first team players is apparent after the new man in charge announced a bumper 25-man squad on Friday for the club's tour to the United States.

Van Gaal, who arrived at Old Trafford this week after guiding the Netherlands to an impressive third place in the World Cup, named a number of fringe players and youngsters in his first squad as well as new big-money signings Ander Herrera from Athletic Bilbao and Luke Shaw from Southampton.

Ashley Young, Wilfried Zaha and Shinji Kagawa make the trip alongside 20-year-old defenders Tyler Blackett and Reece James as well as 21-year-old twins Will Keane, a striker, and brother Michael, a defender.

The full squad, announced on the United website (www.manutd.com), also includes Wayne Rooney and Danny Welbeck.

Absentees include Robin van Persie, who said he was exhausted after the World Cup and needed a rest, Michael Carrick, who has had ankle surgery that will keep him out for up to three months, and Anderson, who picked up a calf strain in pre-season training.

During the tour United play LA Galaxy (July 23), AS Roma (July 26), Inter Milan (July 29) and Real Madrid (August 2).