LONDON May 8 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick will miss the final three games of the Premier League season with a calf problem, manager Louis van Gaal said on Friday.

The 33-year-old Carrick was injured during United's 4-2 win over Manchester City at Old Trafford last month.

"We tried everything but now we have to think about next season," Van Gaal told MUTV. "He shall not play any more this season, it's better now to focus for him on next season and being fit to start."

United are fourth in the Premier League table with 65 points from 35 matches and travel to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

They have lost their last three matches in Carrick's absence.

(Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)