LONDON Aug 26 Manchester United cantered through their Champions League qualifier against Club Bruges to book a place in Europe's top club competition after a painful year out of it.

Wayne Rooney scored a hat-trick to inspire a 4-0 win over the Belgian side in the second leg on Wednesday and seal an emphatic 7-1 aggregate victory for the three-times European champions.

"I think we were very organised. We played the ball a little bit more simple than before," United manager Louis van Gaal told BT Sport. "You can create gaps and we scored so that is also good."

Van Gaal was delighted that Rooney ended a 10-game goal drought.

"Every goal shall give confidence to every player, even Wayne. I'm very happy for him," the Dutchman said.

"He has the best mentality that you can imagine. Such players with that level will always come back."

United have scored only two goals in their first three Premier League games of the season but the clean sheet against Bruges was their fourth in four matches.

They travel to Swansea City on Sunday, a team who beat them twice in the league last season.

"It was a glorious night for Manchester United but Swansea City is the most important now," Van Gaal said.

"Last season we lost six points against them so we have to improve that." (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)