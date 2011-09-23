By Sonia Oxley
MANCHESTER, England, Sept 23 Manchester United
striker Javier Hernandez is in line for a surprise return to
action when the Premier League leaders visit Stoke City on
Saturday, manager Alex Ferguson said.
The Mexican goal-poacher had been facing two weeks out with
a bruised shin after what Ferguson branded a "shocking" tackle
by Chelsea defender Ashley Cole in last Sunday's 3-1 win over
the London side.
"It's quite surprising, Hernandez trained yesterday,"
Ferguson told a news conference on Friday.
"He is very lucky. At the time he had no feeling in the leg,
there was a numbness there, we thought there may have been some
nerve damage ... but he's trained very well and he's available
for tomorrow."
Hernandez is likely to resume his potent partnership with
Wayne Rooney, who has scored in all five of United's league
games and notched nine goals including two hat-tricks.
United are the only team still with a 100 percent record in
the league, topping the table with 15 points. They are two
points ahead of neighbours Manchester City and a further three
ahead of Chelsea.
Ferguson expected a tough trip to last year's FA Cup
finalists Stoke, who held Chelsea to a 0-0 draw in their opening
game of the season.
"The progress Stoke have made over the last few years is
phenomenal," Ferguson said. "European football now -- who would
have thought that a few years ago?
"When you see that Chelsea have gone there and drawn and
Liverpool have gone there and lost you can see what a difficult
job it is."
