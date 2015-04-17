LONDON, April 17 Manchester United's Michael Carrick, Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones and Daley Blind will miss Saturday's Premier League clash against leaders Chelsea because of injury, manager Louis van Gaal said on Friday.

"It is the worst scenario," Van Gaal told a news conference.

"Marcos and Phil can both play left central defender and Jonny Evans is also suspended so I do not have many choices.

"Daley Blind and Michael Carrick could play as a holding midfield player and I do not have another option. It is a puzzle."

Third-placed United arrive at Stamford Bridge on a run of six successive league victories and buoyed by their 4-2 derby demolition of champions Manchester City last weekend.

Chelsea boast a seven-point lead over second-placed Arsenal with seven games remaining this season. (Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)