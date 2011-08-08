By Sonia Oxley
Alex Ferguson's youngsters, who helped to overturn a
two-goal deficit in Sunday's 3-2 win over Manchester City, need
only look at Javier Hernandez as proof the Community Shield can
shape a player's season.
The 23-year-old Mexican came off the bench in last year's
edition to score his first goal for the club, a bizarre finish
during which he sent the ball in via his foot and face to set
the tone for a remarkable debut season.
Deft finishes and a poacher's instinct eventually meant
Hernandez overtook the experienced Dimitar Berbatov in the
pecking order and became Wayne Rooney's regular strike partner
as United marched to a record 19th league title.
The likes of 21-year-old Tom Cleverley, who showed on Sunday
he could succeed the newly-retired Paul Scholes in midfield, and
20-year-old forward Danny Welbeck now live in hope the same
might happen to them.
"I have got to stake my claim now. I just want to do well
for the club and personally work hard and see where that gets
me," Cleverley told United's in-house television channel.
"Hopefully there are many more (trophies) to come and this
is just the start. As a young lad you see all of your heroes
climbing up the Wembley steps so it was nice to do it too.
Hopefully this is just the start."
FOOTBALLING LESSON
While the Community Shield season curtain-raiser is often
viewed as little more than a glorified friendly, this year's
match had the added spice of being a local derby as well as a
meeting between the champions and the wannabes.
While City can take comfort from grabbing a two-goal lead
against the run of play, there is no getting away from the fact
their expensive outfit were outplayed by some talented youth
academy products.
"I think today was a footballing lesson," Rooney wrote on
Twitter.
United sent Cleverley and Welbeck on loan to clubs like
Wigan Athletic and Sunderland to gather Premier League
experience and they returned eager to prove themselves to a
manager confident in their abilities.
"It was a big challenge and they have done well. We are
confident in this group of players," Ferguson said on the club's
website (www.manutd.com).
"For us it just confirms what I thought about the squad.
People have been saying we are not the best United squad but you
have to remember we have a lot of young players who will
improve.
"I trust them and have confidence in the ability of the
players," added Ferguson. "But you can never be confident in the
Premier League.
"It is such a difficult league. Six teams could be
challenging for the title."
United kick off their title defence at West Bromwich Albion
on Sunday.
