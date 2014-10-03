LONDON Oct 3 Louis van Gaal admires Everton's style of play and the Manchester United manager will get the chance to watch it closely when the two sides meet in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Under the stewardship of former Everton boss David Moyes, who was criticised by the Old Trafford faithful for adopting the methods he used while in charge at Goodison Park, United lost twice to Roberto Martinez's side last season.

Van Gaal admitted he is a fan of the passing philosophy instilled by Martinez at Everton and the Dutchman hopes to adopt a similar approach during his time in charge of United.

"I have to say that I like Everton because they want to play football like I want to play football," Van Gaal told a news conference on Friday.

"It shall be a very interesting game. I know we lost to them twice last season so it will be difficult.

"I hope we can dominate the game but they will want to do that too. They are more likely to play on the counter than us. That's also the difficulty."

United's injury crisis is set to continue against Everton as a number of first-team players are struggling for fitness and Van Gaal will be without captain Wayne Rooney who was sent off against West Ham United last weekend for kicking out at Stewart Downing.

"You can be fit but not match fit - that's a big difference," said Van Gaal, whose side have eight points from six matches.

"For example, Ander Herrera is fit but he cannot play because of his rib pressure. Marouane Fellaini has trained for one week but is not fit to play 90 minutes.

"It's difficult to explain. We have eight injuries and one red card so nine players are not available.

"I will miss Wayne (Rooney) because he is the captain of the team but (Juan) Mata can also play very well."

Young central defender Paddy McNair impressed in United's victory over West Ham and the 19-year-old will retain his place in the heart of the defence in the absence of the injured Phil Jones.

"We still have three central defenders injured so he shall play," Van Gaal said. "He is the only player who can play in the right-sided (central) defensive position.

"I chose him last week and he played very well. It's difficult for a player like him to maintain that level - that is his biggest challenge." (Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)