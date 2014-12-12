LONDON Dec 12 Manchester United winger Angel Di Maria will miss the visit of bitter rivals Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday due to a hamstring injury.

United manager Louis Van Gaal told reporters on Friday that the Argentine, who has missed the last two games, had yet to recover from the problem he sustained in the 3-0 home win over Hull City.

The 20-times English champions will also have to cope without injured defenders Luke Shaw and Chris Smalling as well as midfielder Daley Blind.

"Now I have only four players injured, so that's better than ever I believe," Van Gaal said, in reference to a spate of injuries which have ravaged his squad this season.

United are third in the table with 28 points from 15 games, eight behind leaders Chelsea, and have won their last five matches.

Liverpool have endured a stuttering start to the season and are ninth, seven points adrift of United. (Reporting by Sam Holden, editing by Ed Osmond)