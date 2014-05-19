LONDON May 19 Dutchman Louis van Gaal has been named as Manchester United's new manager with Ryan Giggs confirmed as his assistant, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach Van Gaal, who will lead Netherlands at the World Cup next month, has agreed a three-year contract, United said in a statement.

Giggs, the club's record appearance maker, took charge of United's final four Premier League of the season following the sacking of David Moyes.

Van Gaal, 62, won two La Liga titles while in charge of Barcelona and also took Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga crown. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Justin Palmer)