LONDON Aug 15 Manchester United were left
counting the cost of their season-opening 2-1 win at West
Bromwich Albion on Sunday, with injuries to defenders Rio
Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic, and new goalkeeper David De Gea
enduring another erratic performance.
Before kickoff at The Hawthorns, the champions announced
that Brazilian full-back Rafael da Silva had dislocated his
shoulder and would be out for the next 10 weeks.
Their defensive problems deepened once the match was
underway, with their two experienced central defenders Vidic and
Ferdinand forced off with injuries in the second half.
Captain Vidic struggled for most of the game with a knee
injury before coming off in the 52nd minute and is expected to
be out for at least two weeks.
Ferdinand faces a lnger spell on the sidelines with a
hamstring injury which forced him off 15 minutes from time and
is likely to be out for six weeks, ruling him out of England's
Euro 2012 qualifiers against Wales and Bulgaria next month.
Speaking afterwards, manager Alex Ferguson told Sky Sports:
"We've had a rough time with injuries.
"Young Rafa has done his shoulder in training on Friday and
will be out for 10 weeks, he's probably going to have an
operation.
"Rio will be out for six weeks. Vida will have checks on
Monday, we don't know if it's just a nerve or something, but he
could be out for a couple of weeks."
Although United won with a well-taken strike from Wayne
Rooney after 13 minutes and an own goal by Steven Reid nine
minutes from time, the other main concern for United was new
goalie De Gea's performance.
The 20-year-old Spaniard, tipped for a long career at
United, followed up two mistakes in last week's Community Shield
win over Manchester City, with another blunder that allowed West
Brom to equalise with a tame shot from debutant Shane Long.
Ferguson added: "David's concentration cost him the goal, it
was a slack goal to lose.
"He took a battering in the second half. It was a real
welcome to English football. He was targeted. You saw the abuse
he got, but he had to withstand it and it was a good experience
for him.
"It is always a learning process when goalkeepers come here
from Europe. It was the same when Peter Schmeichel joined us.
"His first away game was at Wimbledon and they gave him a
torrid time. David is only 20 and he will come though. I just
gave him a pat on the back and said 'welcome to England'."
