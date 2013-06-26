Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
June 26 Manchester United confirmed on Wednesday that first team coach Rene Meulensteen has left the club.
The 49-year-old Dutchman has departed following new manager David Moyes' decision to bring in his own backroom staff.
Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said on the club's website (www.manutd.com): "I'd like to thank Rene for his contribution to the club.
"He has been first-team coach for five years and in that time has given great assistance to (former manager) Sir Alex Ferguson and (former assistant manager) Mick Phelan in keeping the team at the top of the game not only in this country but in Europe as well."
Meulensteen thanked the club's owners, his colleagues, the players and fans "who made my time at Manchester United very special and one I will never forget".
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.