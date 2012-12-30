LONDON Dec 30 Manchester United winger Nani will not be sold in the January transfer window, manager Alex Ferguson said on Sunday in dismissing media reports that the Portuguese international could leave Old Trafford.

Nani, sidelined by injury since the Champions League tie with Braga on Nov. 7, has yet to sign a new deal after talks stalled in the close season.

"Obviously his people have been negotiating with [chief executive] David about a new contract but I don't know what stage we are at with that. But we won't be letting him go," Ferguson told the club's website (www.manutd.com).

"He's injured. His contract's not up for a year and a half."

Ferguson said he still regarded 26-year-old Nani, who joined United from Portugal's Sporting in 2007, as an important part of his squad.

"We need a Nani. He offers something different from the other players. He's an incredible talent, the boy's a great talent. Unfortunately, he's injured at the moment so we sent him over to Dubai for a break and hoping a bit of warmth will help him in his recovery.

"He's not far away but he's far enough away. I don't think I'll get him back until probably the middle of January. It's a hamstring injury he's got.

"A player like Nani has never had a hamstring injury ever - I don't think he's ever had many injuries with us. But he's got it right in the top and it's a bad one." (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Tom Bartlett)