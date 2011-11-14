MANCHESTER, England Nov 14 Manchester
United striker Michael Owen will be sidelined for six weeks with
a thigh injury, the Premier League champions said on Monday.
The 31-year-old Owen, who is behind Wayne Rooney and Javier
Hernandez in the United pecking order, sustained the injury in
the opening minutes of this month's 2-0 home victory over Otelul
Galati in the Champions League.
"Michael has a thigh muscle injury and will be out for six
weeks or so," a club spokesman said on the United website
(www.manutd.com).
He will miss league games against the likes of Swansea City,
Newcastle United and Aston Villa as well as the two remaining
Champions League group games but could return to action during
matches in the Christmas and New Year period.
