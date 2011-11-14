MANCHESTER, England Nov 14 Manchester United striker Michael Owen will be sidelined for six weeks with a thigh injury, the Premier League champions said on Monday.

The 31-year-old Owen, who is behind Wayne Rooney and Javier Hernandez in the United pecking order, sustained the injury in the opening minutes of this month's 2-0 home victory over Otelul Galati in the Champions League.

"Michael has a thigh muscle injury and will be out for six weeks or so," a club spokesman said on the United website (www.manutd.com).

He will miss league games against the likes of Swansea City, Newcastle United and Aston Villa as well as the two remaining Champions League group games but could return to action during matches in the Christmas and New Year period. (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Pritha Sarkar; To query or comment on this story email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)