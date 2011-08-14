MANCHESTER, England Aug 14 Manchester United
defender Rafael will be out of action for around 10 weeks after
dislocating his shoulder in training ahead of the champions'
Premier League opener at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.
"The Brazilian full back suffered the painful injury at
Carrington (training ground) and will be out for some time with
Chris Smalling taking on the right back role at The Hawthorns,"
United said on their website (www.manutd.com).
Manager Alex Ferguson can also call on Rafael's twin brother
Fabio while the 21-year-old is sidelined but his absence is
nevertheless a blow for United, who last season won a record
19th league title.
