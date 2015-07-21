MADRID, July 21 Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has hinted the club may be pursuing Real Madrid's Spain defender Sergio Ramos and could also sign a "surprise" striker.

There has been media speculation in recent weeks that the 29-year-old Ramos, who has two years left on his Real contract, could join United as part of a swap deal, with his Spain team mate and goalkeeper David De Gea, 24, going the other way.

United have also been linked with a bid for Barcelona's Spain forward Pedro and Bayern Munich's Germany forward Thomas Mueller as Van Gaal looks to revitalise the squad after a disappointing 2014-15 campaign.

Pedro, 27, no longer commands a regular spot in Barca's starting lineup following the arrival of Uruguay striker Luis Suarez, while the 25-year-old Mueller is said to be unhappy with Bayern coach Pep Guardiola's working methods.

"I cannot talk about these rumours," Van Gaal said when asked about Ramos at a news conference on the club's North American tour.

"I have said in a lot of press conferences that it's a process," added the Dutchman. "Maybe Mr Ramos is in the process... you never know."

Van Gaal said the club could buy a striker but cautioned that it was not a player that had been written about in the media.

"You have to wait and see," he told reporters. "The transfer period is open until Sept. 1 so we have to wait." (Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by John O'Brien)