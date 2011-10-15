By Sonia Oxley
| LIVERPOOL, England
LIVERPOOL, England Oct 15 Manchester United
manager Alex Ferguson left striker Wayne Rooney out of his
starting line-up for Saturday's 1-1 draw at Liverpool because
the England international was "devastated" about his three-match
Euro 2012 ban.
Rooney, who came on for the last 20 minutes at Anfield, was
handed the suspension by UEFA on Thursday following his sending
off in England's game against Montenegro last week. It rules him
out of the group stage of next year's continental tournament.
"Wayne has had a bad week," Ferguson told Sky Sports. "He's
devastated with the suspension. I must say that.
"When you think about it he could quite feasibly miss the
European Championship because it's never certain you'll qualify
from a group.
"It's been a bad week for him, really. I felt with these
circumstances that he's better off starting from the bench."
Rooney made little impact when he came on just after
Liverpool had taken a 68th-minute lead through a Steven Gerrard
free kick.
United snatched a point when fellow substitute and usual
strike partner Javier Hernandez headed in from a Nani corner
nine minutes from time.
Rooney's name received the biggest boos from the home crowd
when the substitutes were read out and when he warmed up, as he
not only plays for arch rivals United but is also a former
player and fan of Everton, Liverpool's city rivals.
"He can handle that (the crowd)," Ferguson said. "He's such
a determined, brave lad. That wouldn't be a bother for Wayne at
all.
"I just felt that ... putting out a team that's at the most
confident was the important thing, and Wayne's had a bad blow
this week with suspension."
Rooney is the Premier League's top scorer so far this season
with nine goals.
(Editing by Stephen Wood; To query or comment on this story
email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)