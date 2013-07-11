Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
July 11 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney is expected to be sidelined for a month after suffering a hamstring injury during training in Thailand on the club's Asia tour, the English champions said on Thursday.
"Following a scan this evening on a hamstring injury sustained in training, it has been decided that Wayne Rooney should return home immediately for further assessment and rehabilitation," United said on their website (www.manutd.com).
"It is anticipated he will be unavailable for selection for a month."
United face FA Cup winners Wigan Athletic at Wembley in the Community Shield on Aug. 11 before starting the defence of their Premier League title away to Swansea City on Aug. 17. (Writing by Ken Ferris in London; Editing by Alison Wildey)
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.