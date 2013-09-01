Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
(Confirms Rooney's absence)
LONDON, Sept 1 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney will miss Sunday's Premier League match against bitter rivals Liverpool after suffering a head injury during training.
Rooney suffered a deep gash to his forehead during a collision with a team mate at the club's Carrington base on Saturday and needed stitches, United manager David Moyes told Sky Sports before the match at Anfield.
Moyes said Rooney would have started the Liverpool game if he had been fit.
The injury could also rule the 27-year-old striker out of England's crucial World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Ukraine.
England face Moldova at Wembley on Sept. 6 before travelling to Kiev to play Ukraine on Sept. 10. (Writing by Josh Reich in London; editing by Ed Osmond)
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.