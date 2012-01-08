* Scholes makes winning return
* United win thriller against City 3-2
(Adds details)
By Ed Osmond
MANCHESTER, England, Jan 8 Former England
midfielder Paul Scholes made a winning return to Manchester
United colours after coming out of retirement to help his team
beat Manchester City 3-2 in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.
The 37-year-old, who has been coaching and training with the
club's reserves, came on as a 59th-minute substitute shortly
after his return to action for the rest of the season was made
public and he was heavily involved as United held off a
fightback by 10-man City.
United have suffered a succession of injury problems this
season, with central midfielders Tom Cleverley, Darren Fletcher
and Anderson ruled out for large chunks of the campaign.
Scholes was given a rapturous ovation by the United fans and
his first touch was a neat exchange of passes with Michael
Carrick.
He sprayed the ball around confidently to slot seamlessly
back into the United midfield, even managing a crisp shot on
goal which was easily saved.
"He has kept himself in great shape and I always felt that
he had another season in him," manager Alex Ferguson said in a
statement. "It's terrific to have him back."
Scholes played 676 matches for United between 1994 and 2011,
scoring 150 goals and helping them win two Champions Leagues, 10
Premier League titles and three FA Cups.
"I've been pretty clear since I stopped playing that I miss
it," he said.
"I'm delighted the manager feels I can still make a
contribution to the team and I'm looking forward to playing my
part in trying to bring more success to this great club."
Scholes played 66 times for England before retiring from
internationals in 2004 to extend his club career.
Carrick and Ryan Giggs have been the only fit and
experienced central midfielders available to Ferguson in recent
weeks.
Carrick has also been forced to play in defence and United
have lost their last two Premier League matches, falling three
points behind City at the top of the table.
His team mates are delighted to have Scholes back, if a
little surprised.
"It was a bit of a shock to be honest, we didn't know until
we were in the dressing room, but he's a great player," said
striker Wayne Rooney.
(Additional reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Justin Palmer
and Pritha Sarkar)