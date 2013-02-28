Feb 28 English Premier League leaders Manchester United will play a Singha All Star XI at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on July 13 as part of a pre-season tour of Asia, the club said on Thursday.

"There are over 19.5 million Manchester United followers in Thailand and the club has been lucky enough to visit on a number of occasions," chief executive David Gill said in a statement.

The match will open United's 2013 tour which includes games in Sydney, Yokohama, Osaka and Hong Kong. (Writing by Alison Wildey in London; Editing by Patrick Johnston)