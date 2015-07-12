LONDON, July 12 Manchester United's transfer splurge looked set to intensify on Sunday following media reports that Southampton's France midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin had undergone a medical with the Old Trafford club.

There was no confirmation from United, who agreed to sign Bayern Munich's Germany midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger and Italy's Torino right back Matteo Darmian this weekend.

Schneiderlin, 25, was playing in the English third tier with Southampton only five years ago but has impressed in the Premier League and was in France's World Cup squad last year.

Louis Van Gaal's team, who finished fourth in the Premier League last term, are also looking at a part swap deal involving Brazilian right back Rafael and Benfica's long-coveted Argentina winger Nicolas Gaitan.

"Benfica and Manchester United are in negotiations over Gaitan and one offer includes Rafael to join Benfica," Cassiano Pereira, Rafael's agent, told Portuguese newspaper Record.

One man seemingly definitely on his way out of Old Trafford is injury-prone striker Robin van Persie, who took to social media on Sunday to chronicle his journey to Turkey where he is poised to sign a deal with Fenerbahce.

His Netherlands team mate Memphis Depay has been recruited by United to fill the void.

((Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Ed Osmond) (Mark.Meadows@thomsonreuters.com)