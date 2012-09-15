(Adding details, United victory)

LONDON, Sept 15 Manchester United trio Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and Rio Ferdinand all reached impressive careers milestones in their 4-0 win over Wigan Athletic in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Scholes, 37, who briefly retired for five months at the start of last season, made his 700th appearance for United and scored to put his side ahead in the 51st minute with his 163rd goal for the club.

Scholes struck when he pounced on a weak clearance from Wigan keeper Ali Al Habsi, who palmed a cross from Nani straight into his path.

Giggs, 38, who has played over 900 times for United, made his 600th Premier League appearance while Ferdinand, 33, played his 400th match for the club.

The game was also significant for left back Alex Buttner, 23, and 18-year-old forward Nick Powell who were both making their debuts for United and both scored.

Buttner, who joined United from Vitesse Arnhem last month, scored with a superb solo effort to put them 3-0 up after 66 minutes with Powell, who replaced Giggs after 72 minutes, adding the fourth 10 minutes after coming on with a stunning 20-metre shot.

Before the match United manager Alex Ferguson praised all three veterans, telling reporters: "It's a landmark for the three of them and an example for younger players of what can be achieved if you make sacrifices in the game of football." (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Mark Meadows)