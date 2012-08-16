LONDON Aug 16 Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson is hopeful new signing Robin van Persie will play in his side's Premier League opener against Everton on Monday after a medical on Thursday.

"The fee has been agreed, which we're delighted about," Ferguson said on the United website (www.manutd.com). The Dutch striker was signed from Arsenal on Wednesday for a reported fee of 24 million pounds ($37.67 million).

"He's on his way here from London to have a medical later. Hopefully, that goes according to plan. We hope he will be available for Monday night," Ferguson added.

"It's great to have a player of the quality of Robin van Persie coming into the squad. I'm very pleased."

The 29-year-old Dutch international scored 37 goals last season as Arsenal finished third in the league and reached the last 16 of the Champions League.

Arsenal have, however, failed to add to their trophy collection since the 2005 FA Cup victory over United on penalties.

($1 = 0.6371 British pounds) (Reporting by Tom Pilcher, editing by John Mehaffey)