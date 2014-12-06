LONDON Dec 6 Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has described reports that he is set to spend up to 200 million pounds ($312 million) in the transfer market as "disgusting" and "disrespectful".

United spent around 150 million pounds in the close season on players, including British record signing Angel Di Maria from Real Madrid, in an effort to rebound from a poor campaign when they failed to qualify for this season's Champions League.

According to British media reports, the spending spree is set to continue with the club linked to moves for a number of high-profile talents.

Van Gaal, however, reacted angrily to the figures being bandied around for the money he has available to bolster his squad.

"I think it's disgusting, always writing about numbers," the Dutchman told reporters.

"I don't think that (United executive vice-chairman) Ed Woodward said anything about that; I don't think I have said anything about that.

"It is disrespectful to my players and I don't like to talk about it. I have to work with the selection I have and I have respect for my selection and I believe in my players."

United are fourth in the Premier League but an early-season injury crisis has exposed weaknesses in their squad.

The lack of a commanding centre back has been a problem since the departure of stalwarts Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferdinand, while Van Gaal may also be tempted to move for a midfield general.

Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels and Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin have been linked along with AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman. ($1 = 0.6417 British Pounds) (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)